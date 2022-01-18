CWC Energy Services (CVE:CWC) Trading Up 11.8%

Shares of CWC Energy Services Corp. (CVE:CWC) were up 11.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 270,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 182,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.17. The company has a market cap of C$95.91 million and a P/E ratio of 85.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.65.

Get CWC Energy Services alerts:

CWC Energy Services (CVE:CWC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$27.78 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that CWC Energy Services Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Duncan Tak-Yan Au sold 136,000 shares of CWC Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.20, for a total value of C$27,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,165,540 shares in the company, valued at C$1,233,108. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 238,000 shares of company stock worth $44,560.

CWC Energy Services Company Profile (CVE:CWC)

CWC Energy Services Corp., a contract drilling and well servicing company, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and development companies in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company operates through two segments, Contract Drilling and Production Services. It offers oilfield services, including drilling rigs, service rigs, and swabbing rigs.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for CWC Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CWC Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.