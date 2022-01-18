CX Institutional Acquires 56,309 Shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

CX Institutional raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) by 50,275.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,309 shares during the period. CX Institutional owned approximately 0.46% of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 189,260 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF stock opened at $41.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.15 and a 200-day moving average of $39.45. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $41.80.

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

