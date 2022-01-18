CX Institutional Decreases Position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA)

CX Institutional lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the period. CX Institutional owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 368,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,756,000 after acquiring an additional 15,481 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 28,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 9,637 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000.

NYSEARCA AOA opened at $72.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.70. iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $63.67 and a 1 year high of $73.77.

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

