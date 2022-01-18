CX Institutional Decreases Stock Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

CX Institutional reduced its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 413.1% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,879 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,117,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 385.0% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 100,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,587,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SOXX opened at $535.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $532.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $484.53. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $375.06 and a 1-year high of $559.02.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

