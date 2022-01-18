CX Institutional Has $1.71 Million Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

CX Institutional grew its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 1,516.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,899 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 10.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 916,409 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $212,900,000 after buying an additional 83,513 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,304,093 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $302,967,000 after purchasing an additional 9,711 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 222.1% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,412 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 24,814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

MSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.15.

NYSE:MSI opened at $251.13 on Tuesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.07 and a 12 month high of $273.65. The firm has a market cap of $42.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $257.74 and its 200-day moving average is $243.37.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 370.72%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 43.71%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

