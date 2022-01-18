CX Institutional Has $1.75 Million Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

CX Institutional grew its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 993.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,223 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,818 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CFG. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 148.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFG opened at $56.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.64. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.09 and a 52-week high of $56.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.61.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 31.99%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.33%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CFG. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $56.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.90.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

