CX Institutional Has $1.80 Million Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

CX Institutional reduced its stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of U. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Unity Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Unity Software by 6,700.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Unity Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Unity Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Unity Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 6,678 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total transaction of $1,170,987.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ingrid Lestiyo sold 5,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,798,010 shares of company stock worth $310,776,177 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Unity Software stock opened at $117.92 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.10. The company has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.90 and a beta of 2.31. Unity Software Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.00 and a 1 year high of $210.00.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 44.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. The business had revenue of $286.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on U. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $105.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research raised shares of Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $116.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.83.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

