CX Institutional Has $2.30 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

CX Institutional decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCR. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,246,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,550,000 after acquiring an additional 10,820 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 7,217.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 896,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,999,000 after acquiring an additional 884,601 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 713,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,084,000 after acquiring an additional 14,774 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 221,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,521,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 190,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,813,000 after acquiring an additional 8,599 shares during the last quarter.

VCR stock opened at $324.98 on Tuesday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $360.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $339.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $327.41.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

