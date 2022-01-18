CX Institutional Increases Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

CX Institutional lifted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 377.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,227 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 97.3% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 94.7% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON stock opened at $217.65 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.62. The company has a market cap of $149.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.55 and a 12-month high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.43.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

