CX Institutional Increases Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHB. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 29,631.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 343,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,665,000 after acquiring an additional 342,249 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 15,236.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 273,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 271,517 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 415.9% during the 3rd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 296,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,059,000 after acquiring an additional 239,048 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,369,000. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2,160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 149,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,543,000 after acquiring an additional 143,034 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $110.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.82. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.18 and a fifty-two week high of $114.19.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.