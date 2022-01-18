CX Institutional Purchases 26,202 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

CX Institutional lifted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 154.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,157 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,202 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 4.7% in the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,619 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 15.8% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 32,552 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 8.4% in the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 592,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,835,000 after buying an additional 45,713 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 3.0% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,836 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Comcast by 4.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,507,130 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $755,454,000 after buying an additional 558,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.88.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $51.68 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $46.29 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.86.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

See Also: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.