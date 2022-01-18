CX Institutional Raises Holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

CX Institutional raised its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 6,199.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 29,385 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 22.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 115,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,324,000 after acquiring an additional 21,357 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 14,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock opened at $78.88 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52-week low of $59.25 and a 52-week high of $86.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.89.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

