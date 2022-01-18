CX Institutional Sells 238 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

CX Institutional lessened its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. Somerset Group LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the third quarter valued at $319,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,435,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in S&P Global by 0.4% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 285,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 5.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in S&P Global by 624.0% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPGI. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $508.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $479.90.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $432.36 on Tuesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $303.50 and a 1-year high of $484.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $461.25 and a 200 day moving average of $445.78. The firm has a market cap of $104.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

See Also: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.