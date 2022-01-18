CX Institutional Sells 307 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

CX Institutional lessened its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VGT. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 33,154.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,623,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after buying an additional 1,618,952 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,624,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,445,469,000 after buying an additional 487,680 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1,784.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 407,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,507,000 after purchasing an additional 385,834 shares during the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,910,000. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7,169.9% in the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 45,744 shares during the last quarter.

VGT opened at $433.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $448.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $428.45. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $335.60 and a twelve month high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

