CX Institutional Sells 69,926 Shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM)

CX Institutional trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM) by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,926 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional owned 0.50% of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF worth $3,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth $482,000.

Shares of SPGM stock opened at $57.46 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $48.75 and a one year high of $58.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.81.

