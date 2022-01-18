CX Institutional Trims Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

CX Institutional lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 34.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,345 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $175.64 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $175.94. The company has a market cap of $242.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 73.25%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Guggenheim increased their price target on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Argus increased their price target on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

