CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) PT Lowered to $186.00

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $186.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on CyberArk Software from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho cut their price objective on CyberArk Software from $220.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.50. 2,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,570. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.96 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.31. CyberArk Software has a 12 month low of $113.34 and a 12 month high of $201.68.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $121.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.03 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 11.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CYBR. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 1.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 2.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 4.9% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 0.6% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Management grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 4.0% during the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 3,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

