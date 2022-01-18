Cyclone Protocol (CYC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $360,543.00

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. One Cyclone Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $197.01 or 0.00474908 BTC on popular exchanges. Cyclone Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.79 million and approximately $360,543.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cyclone Protocol has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00010608 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.32 or 0.00073099 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00007156 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001053 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 118.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol Coin Profile

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 24,295 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Buying and Selling Cyclone Protocol

