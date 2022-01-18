Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $13.10

Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.10 and last traded at $13.17, with a volume of 1994 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cytek BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.36.

Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $34.38 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Cytek BioSciences, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cytek BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,686,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cytek BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,092,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cytek BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,711,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytek BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,514,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cytek BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,024,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.64% of the company’s stock.

About Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB)

Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.

