Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $13.10

Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.10 and last traded at $13.17, with a volume of 1994 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.74.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cytek BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.36.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cytek BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,686,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cytek BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,092,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cytek BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,711,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytek BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,514,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cytek BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,024,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.64% of the company’s stock.
About Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB)
Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.
