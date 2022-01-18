CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research started coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.67.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

CTMX opened at $3.95 on Tuesday. CytomX Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.67 and a one year high of $10.05. The stock has a market cap of $257.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.68.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.05). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 108.85% and a negative return on equity of 65.76%. The business had revenue of $17.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTMX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 4,968.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,335,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,970,000 after acquiring an additional 6,210,000 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,055,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,188,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,526 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 936.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,448,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,886 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,616,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,697 shares during the period. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.