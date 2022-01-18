D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) Stock Price Up 5.6%

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS)’s stock price rose 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.15 and last traded at $2.09. Approximately 62,370 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,530,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.22.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.45.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($2.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($1.58). The business had revenue of $194.04 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HEPS. Genesis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,911,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,209,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the third quarter valued at approximately $24,733,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,776,000. Finally, Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,005,000. Institutional investors own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi Company Profile (NASDAQ:HEPS)

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi operates an e-commerce platform. Its platform comprise Hepsiburada to shop a range of products online; HepsiExpress to order groceries and essentials; HepsiGlobal to discover and purchase products from international merchants online; HepsiPay to use various online payment options; and HepsiFly to purchase airline tickets online.

