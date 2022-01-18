Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Gap Down to $11.90

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.90, but opened at $11.30. Dada Nexus shares last traded at $11.68, with a volume of 8,658 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DADA shares. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Dada Nexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $31.60 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dada Nexus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.10.

The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.30.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $201.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.77 million. Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 38.92% and a negative net margin of 35.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DADA. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Dada Nexus in the second quarter worth about $4,164,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Dada Nexus in the second quarter worth about $717,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Dada Nexus by 51.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 101,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 34,605 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Dada Nexus in the second quarter worth about $498,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Dada Nexus by 59.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 124,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 46,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

Dada Nexus Company Profile (NASDAQ:DADA)

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

