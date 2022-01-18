Dai Trading Up 0% This Week (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. During the last seven days, Dai has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Dai has a market cap of $9.68 billion and approximately $429.46 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dai coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002374 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dai alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005183 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00055741 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006823 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.79 or 0.00103982 BTC.

Dai Profile

Dai (CRYPTO:DAI) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 9,684,600,557 coins. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Dai

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.