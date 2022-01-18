Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $364.34

Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $364.34 and traded as high as $365.24. Daily Journal shares last traded at $363.00, with a volume of 1,354 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 10.95, a quick ratio of 10.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $364.34. The company has a market capitalization of $500.94 million, a PE ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Daily Journal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Daily Journal by 127.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Daily Journal by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Daily Journal by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Daily Journal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 40.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Daily Journal Corp. engages in the publication of newspapers and websites covering California and Arizona. It operates through the Traditional Business and Journal Technologies segments. The Traditional Business segment publishes newspapers of general circulation. The Journal Technologies segment provides case management software and related services to courts and other justice agencies.

