Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) Short Interest Down 32.7% in December

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 162,200 shares, a decrease of 32.7% from the December 15th total of 240,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 409,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Daktronics stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.94. The stock had a trading volume of 16,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,410. The firm has a market cap of $224.60 million, a P/E ratio of 35.71 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.06. Daktronics has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $7.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $164.48 million during the quarter. Daktronics had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 1.17%.

In other Daktronics news, CEO Reece A. Kurtenbach bought 10,000 shares of Daktronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.72 per share, with a total value of $47,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAKT. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Daktronics by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Daktronics by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Daktronics by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Daktronics by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Daktronics by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 34,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.66% of the company’s stock.

About Daktronics

Daktronics, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International.

