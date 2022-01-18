Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 430 ($5.87) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.00% from the stock’s current price.

LON DAL opened at GBX 325.75 ($4.44) on Monday. Dalata Hotel Group has a 12 month low of GBX 270.50 ($3.69) and a 12 month high of GBX 414.50 ($5.66). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 318.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.15. The company has a market capitalization of £725.98 million and a P/E ratio of -12.39.

Dalata Hotel Group Company Profile

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns and operates hotels under the Maldron Hotels and Clayton Hotels brand names in Ireland and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Dublin, Regional Ireland, and United Kingdom. The company operates three-star and four-star hotels. It also operates Grain & Grill restaurants and bars; Club Vitae health and fitness clubs; and Red Bean Roastery coffee outlets in hotels.

