Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 430 ($5.87) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.00% from the stock’s current price.
LON DAL opened at GBX 325.75 ($4.44) on Monday. Dalata Hotel Group has a 12 month low of GBX 270.50 ($3.69) and a 12 month high of GBX 414.50 ($5.66). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 318.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.15. The company has a market capitalization of £725.98 million and a P/E ratio of -12.39.
Dalata Hotel Group Company Profile
