Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Holdings Trimmed by Notis McConarty Edward

Notis McConarty Edward decreased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,434 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up 3.4% of Notis McConarty Edward’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Danaher were worth $9,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Danaher by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 2,178 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 1.5% in the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank grew its position in shares of Danaher by 0.6% in the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 5,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc grew its position in shares of Danaher by 4.3% in the third quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Hyman Charles D grew its position in shares of Danaher by 0.5% in the third quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 6,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 2,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.50, for a total transaction of $842,719.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.33, for a total transaction of $4,001,559.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046 over the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:DHR opened at $293.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $312.50 and a 200-day moving average of $308.65. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $211.22 and a 52 week high of $333.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.65%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DHR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.07.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

