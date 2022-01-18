Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) is Dempze Nancy E’s 2nd Largest Position

Dempze Nancy E lessened its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,281 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,088 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for 4.1% of Dempze Nancy E’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Dempze Nancy E’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.33, for a total transaction of $4,001,559.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total transaction of $107,607,861.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046 in the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:DHR opened at $288.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $312.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $308.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $211.22 and a 12 month high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.65%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.07.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.