Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)’s stock price dropped 7.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.01 and last traded at $6.15. Approximately 59,327 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,455,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.64.

DNMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Danimer Scientific in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danimer Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Danimer Scientific from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get Danimer Scientific alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.36 and a quick ratio of 6.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.07 million, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of -0.51.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Danimer Scientific had a negative net margin of 102.95% and a negative return on equity of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $13.37 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Danimer Scientific news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $88,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Danimer Scientific by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 815,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Danimer Scientific by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Danimer Scientific by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after buying an additional 7,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Think Investments LP acquired a new stake in Danimer Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,742,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile (NYSE:DNMR)

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

Read More: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Danimer Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danimer Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.