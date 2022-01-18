DAOventures (DVD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $484,963.63

DAOventures (CURRENCY:DVD) traded down 11% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. DAOventures has a total market cap of $484,963.63 and $533.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DAOventures has traded down 12.6% against the dollar. One DAOventures coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0527 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005253 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00012493 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003777 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00006300 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004290 BTC.

DAOventures Coin Profile

DVD is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures . DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

Buying and Selling DAOventures

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOventures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

