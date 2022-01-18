Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.22.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DQ shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Daqo New Energy from $146.50 to $139.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. 49.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DQ opened at $42.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.22. Daqo New Energy has a 52-week low of $36.45 and a 52-week high of $130.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.70. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 72.20% and a net margin of 44.45%. The company had revenue of $585.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Daqo New Energy will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

