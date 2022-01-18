DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $14.13

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.13 and traded as low as $9.92. DarioHealth shares last traded at $10.29, with a volume of 77,843 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.54. The company has a market cap of $170.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.28.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.24). DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 71.45% and a negative net margin of 391.42%. The business had revenue of $5.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.71) EPS. Analysts expect that DarioHealth Corp. will post -4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Dror Bacher sold 4,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $83,202.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Erez Raphael sold 30,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $577,957.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 62,454 shares of company stock worth $1,160,318 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in DarioHealth by 219.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in DarioHealth by 706.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in DarioHealth by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in DarioHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in DarioHealth by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 7,680 shares during the period. 43.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO)

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. The firm solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

