Daseke (DSKE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, January 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). Daseke had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 81.07%. The business had revenue of $424.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect Daseke to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ:DSKE opened at $9.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.14. Daseke has a twelve month low of $4.97 and a twelve month high of $10.71. The stock has a market cap of $591.77 million, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Daseke presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.13.
Daseke Company Profile
Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.
