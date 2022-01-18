Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 43.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Datadog from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Datadog from $188.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Datadog from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Datadog from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Datadog from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $212.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.84.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG traded up $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.20. 28,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,509,160. Datadog has a 52-week low of $69.73 and a 52-week high of $199.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $171.71 and a 200-day moving average of $148.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -984.43 and a beta of 1.01.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $270.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 218,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.22, for a total transaction of $35,397,701.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total value of $913,162.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,958,657 shares of company stock worth $342,589,560 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Index Venture Associates VI Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,363,311,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,040,051,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 362.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,236,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,806,553 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 311.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,768,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,467,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154,019 shares during the period. Finally, David J Yvars Group purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

