Datamine FLUX Market Cap Hits $510,064.54 (FLUX)

Datamine FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. One Datamine FLUX coin can now be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00001145 BTC on exchanges. Datamine FLUX has a market capitalization of $510,064.54 and $3,587.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Datamine FLUX has traded down 2.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00059386 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00069976 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,144.29 or 0.07534003 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,798.04 or 1.00151863 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00066957 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00007598 BTC.

About Datamine FLUX

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 1,067,736 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

