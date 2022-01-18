Datto (NYSE:MSP) Price Target Cut to $28.00

Datto (NYSE:MSP) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Mizuho from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MSP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Datto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Datto from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Datto from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Datto from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $42.00 target price on shares of Datto in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.11.

MSP stock opened at $25.31 on Tuesday. Datto has a one year low of $21.98 and a one year high of $28.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 115.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.61.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The investment management company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Datto had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $157.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Datto will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Datto news, CFO John Abbot sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $95,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO William Severance sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $263,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 176,313 shares of company stock worth $4,493,399. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSP. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datto during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,071,348,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Datto during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,029,000. Greenvale Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Datto during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,480,000. Tiger Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datto during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,500,000. Finally, TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Datto during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,867,000. 87.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

