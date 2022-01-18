Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,058,400 shares, a drop of 30.7% from the December 15th total of 1,528,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10,584.0 days.

OTCMKTS DVDCF traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.90. 1,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.18. Davide Campari-Milano has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $15.23.

Get Davide Campari-Milano alerts:

DVDCF has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €12.00 ($13.64) in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.77.

Davide Campari-Milano NV is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through its geographic segments: the Americas; Southern Europe; Middle East and Africa; Northern, Central and Eastern Europe; Asia-Pacific. Its product offerings include aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, and sparkling and still wines under internation brands which include Campari, Aperol, Sky Vodka, Wild Turkey, Appleton Estate, Grand Marnier, and Wray and Nephew.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Davide Campari-Milano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davide Campari-Milano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.