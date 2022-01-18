Davidson Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. Charles River Laboratories International accounts for approximately 0.7% of Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,558,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $946,406,000 after acquiring an additional 527,728 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,712,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 24,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,275,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 133.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRL traded down $9.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $345.40. 2,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,460. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $366.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $397.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.18. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $249.48 and a 1 year high of $460.21.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $895.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.03 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 11.58%. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.54.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

