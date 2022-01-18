Davidson Capital Management Inc. Has $1.11 Million Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,831 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,359 shares during the quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 4,140.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 900.0% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 53.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 542.9% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 71.8% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trade Desk stock traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.00. 45,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,510,490. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a PE ratio of 132.41, a P/E/G ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 2.29. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $46.71 and a one year high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.93 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 16,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.38, for a total transaction of $1,806,694.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $500,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 287,790 shares of company stock worth $31,125,403. Corporate insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TTD. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Stephens raised Trade Desk to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Cleveland Research initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.68.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

