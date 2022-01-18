Davidson Capital Management Inc. Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,953 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Generac by 2,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Generac by 462.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Bbva USA lifted its position in shares of Generac by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Generac by 57.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total value of $2,484,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total value of $4,426,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,025,450 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GNRC traded down $8.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $297.43. 5,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,490. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $374.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $413.52. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $243.21 and a 1-year high of $524.31. The firm has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The firm had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on GNRC. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Generac from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Generac in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $490.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Generac from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus raised their price objective on Generac from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Generac from $561.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $463.74.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

