Davidson Capital Management Inc. Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,369 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the period. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 11.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,828 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 9.2% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,748,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,614,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 198.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,263,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,916,000 after acquiring an additional 839,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet stock traded up $3.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $315.94. 14,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,824,110. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $331.20 and a 200 day moving average of $310.45. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.63 and a 1-year high of $371.77. The company has a market capitalization of $51.66 billion, a PE ratio of 94.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fortinet from $248.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Fortinet from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $341.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.68.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $2,637,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.47, for a total value of $798,842.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,863 shares of company stock valued at $6,257,004. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

