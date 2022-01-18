Davidson Capital Management Inc. Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,904 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 826 shares during the period. Paycom Software comprises about 0.7% of Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,731,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,487,000. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,270,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 631.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 55,365 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,123,000 after purchasing an additional 47,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 4.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 249,417 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,648,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC traded down $3.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $330.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,250. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.22, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $422.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $451.94. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $302.44 and a fifty-two week high of $558.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $256.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $500.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $495.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $655.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $512.86.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

