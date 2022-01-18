Davidson Capital Management Inc. Has $17.90 Million Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up 9.0% of Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Davidson Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $17,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,720,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,283,443,000 after buying an additional 811,220 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 140.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,208,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,763,000 after buying an additional 706,041 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 750,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,718,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 250.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 622,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,581,000 after buying an additional 444,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 545,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,569,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. 32.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DIA stock traded down $5.25 on Tuesday, reaching $353.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,643,940. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $298.59 and a 52 week high of $369.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $358.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $352.44.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

