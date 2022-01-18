Davidson Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 111.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,061 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,394 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies accounts for about 0.7% of Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,309,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,158,755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075,988 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its position in Williams Companies by 7.0% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 73,224,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,944,110,000 after buying an additional 4,796,431 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Williams Companies by 3.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,201,917 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $705,616,000 after buying an additional 805,296 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc increased its position in Williams Companies by 1.7% in the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 23,404,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $621,393,000 after buying an additional 387,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Williams Companies by 9.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,361,949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $294,730,000 after buying an additional 935,610 shares during the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WMB traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.46. 92,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,299,000. The firm has a market cap of $35.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.40. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 200.00%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WMB. Wolfe Research downgraded Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. US Capital Advisors lowered Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

