Davidson Capital Management Inc. Sells 252 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 0.7% of Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,316,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,717,901,000 after buying an additional 2,133,690 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $893,779,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,475,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $865,712,000 after buying an additional 755,745 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 152.7% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,109,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $559,617,000 after buying an additional 670,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,993,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,014,647,000 after buying an additional 381,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total value of $17,035,178.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,400 shares of company stock valued at $48,437,702 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $635.78.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $1.77 on Tuesday, hitting $593.03. 20,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,039,990. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $433.52 and a 12 month high of $672.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $635.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $589.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

