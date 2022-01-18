Davidson Capital Management Inc. Sells 328 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow makes up 0.7% of Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,029,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $640,663,000 after purchasing an additional 19,797 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,423,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 175,129 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $108,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NOW stock traded up $7.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $538.36. 15,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,115,270. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $632.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $626.78. The stock has a market cap of $107.13 billion, a PE ratio of 487.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.01. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $448.27 and a 12 month high of $707.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Summit Insights assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $746.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. FBN Securities upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $639.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $719.43.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 15,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.36, for a total transaction of $8,660,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dennis Woodside bought 2,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $694.58 per share, with a total value of $1,987,193.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,655 shares of company stock valued at $15,161,081 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

