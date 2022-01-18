Davidson Capital Management Inc. Sells 574 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,195 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2,475.7% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 632,032 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $255,784,000 after purchasing an additional 607,494 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,628,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,149,240,000 after acquiring an additional 540,785 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 73.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,143,678 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $417,408,000 after acquiring an additional 482,605 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,445,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 398.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 427,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $156,140,000 after acquiring an additional 341,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LULU traded up $5.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $334.91. The company had a trading volume of 10,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,790. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $412.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $409.01. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $485.83. The company has a market capitalization of $43.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.27.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on LULU shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $487.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $404.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $452.45.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

