DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Acquired by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 133.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 405,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 231,937 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.40% of DaVita worth $47,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the second quarter valued at $37,981,000. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the third quarter valued at $4,263,000. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 8.7% in the second quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 47,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 20.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 49,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,034,000 after buying an additional 8,319 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 17.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 776,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,883,000 after buying an additional 116,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DVA. Zacks Investment Research raised DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.13.

In other DaVita news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total value of $45,875.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVA stock opened at $116.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.58. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.38 and a fifty-two week high of $136.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.18. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.23.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. DaVita had a return on equity of 67.99% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

