DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Citigroup

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.10% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Truist Securities raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DCP Midstream presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.79.

NYSE DCP opened at $29.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.20 and a beta of 3.41. DCP Midstream has a 12-month low of $19.01 and a 12-month high of $33.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.33.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 3.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts expect that DCP Midstream will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in DCP Midstream by 116.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 260,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 140,043 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in DCP Midstream by 186.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 934,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,247,000 after acquiring an additional 607,870 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in DCP Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,282,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in DCP Midstream by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 261,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,662,000 after acquiring an additional 28,411 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in DCP Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,487,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.19% of the company’s stock.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

