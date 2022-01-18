DDKoin (DDK) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $9,054.00

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. One DDKoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000468 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DDKoin has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. DDKoin has a total market cap of $333,439.63 and $9,054.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $78.34 or 0.00187992 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00009874 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006698 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004695 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000961 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004742 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002538 BTC.

About DDKoin

DDKoin (DDK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DDKoin is ddkoin.com . The official message board for DDKoin is medium.com/@ddkofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

DDKoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DDKoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DDKoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

